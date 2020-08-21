https://www.newsmax.com/newsfront/democrats-dnc-fundraising-war-chest/2020/08/21/id/983409

The Democratic convention gave the party a financial shot in the arm — with over $27.2 million in donations, Politico reported.

ActBlue, the online donation platform used by most Democratic campaigns, processed the cash flow that poured in Thursday as Joe Biden delivered his presidential nomination acceptance speech.

Politico reported it was the platform’s fourth-biggest fundraising day of a record-setting year.

Though not all the money will end up in Biden campaign coffers — the platform is connected to hundreds of candidates’ campaigns, PACs as well as racial justice groups — the amount suggest increasing excitement among Democratic donors, Politico reported.

ActBlue has averaged $19.5 million in donations per day since Aug. 11, when Biden chose Sen. Kamala Harris, D-Calif., as his running mate, Politico reported.

Politico reported ActBlue’s top two biggest fundraising days of the year totaled a combined $69.2 million and came June 2 and June 3. Politico noted those dates were at the height of George Floyd protests across the country.

The day after Harris’ selection as Biden’s running mate ranked as the third largest day for ActBlue by volume, totaling $27.2 million, Politico reported.

