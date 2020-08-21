https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2020/08/devout-catholic-joe-biden-tells-america-no-miracle-coming/

Democrat presidential nominee Joe Biden told America “there is no miracle coming” to save us from the COVID-19 China coronavirus pandemic. Biden made the remark during his nationally televised acceptance speech for the Democrat Party’s presidential nomination at a near empty hotel convention center in Wilmington, Delaware.

Biden is a devout Catholic, or so the media and his campaign tell us:

Biden’s identity as “a very devout Catholic and person of deep faith,” deputy political director John McCarthy said, is “baked into the core messaging and core functions of the campaign.”

Biden has framed his presidential bid as a fight for “the soul of the nation,” a subtle invocation of the Catholic beliefs that have guided his life. His campaign has released three digital ads focused on faith, including one crediting his religious practices with instilling a “sense of solace.”

Catholics believe in miracles, yet here was a haughty Joe Biden on Thursday night lying about President Trump’s response to the pandemic, lecturing Trump and America, “He keeps waiting for a miracle. Well, I have news for him: No miracle is coming.”

Some comments on Biden from political observers:

