During Night 4 of the Democratic National Convention on Thursday, the Democratic Party featured an artist with ties to a known anti-Semite.

Lonnie Rashid Lynn Jr., better known by his stage name Common, performed a song celebrating the 1965 Selma to Montgomery voting rights marches.

Common has promoted the work of Nation of Islam leader Louis Farrakhan, whom the Anti-Defamation League describes as “quite possibly America’s most popular anti-Semite.”

In 2018, using his Instagram account, Common shared a speech the Nation of Islam leader had given.

“Wise words being spoken!” the rapper’s caption read.

In that same year, Common was one of the many rappers assembled for a music compilation that Farrakhan had put together, according to The Source.

Farrakhan has described Jewish people as “satanic” and often promotes the anti-Semitic canard that suggests a secret society of powerful, wealthy Jews runs the world for its own evil purposes.

Vile #antisemitism which has now been viewed over 500,000 times. Known antisemite Louis Farrakhan makes a live broadcast speech in which he calls Jews “satanic” and “deceivers” This hate speech should be universally rejected, as should all forms of hate and racism. pic.twitter.com/bUrtssnh4a — 4IL (@4ILorg) July 5, 2020

Many politicians on the left have refused to condemn the anti-Semite.

In 2019, Cory Booker would not denounce the Nation of Islam leader and even floated the idea of having a sit-down with him.

Former Presidents Barack Obama and Bill Clinton, California Rep. Maxine Waters and former Attorney General Eric Holder have taken photos with the man who believes Jews have a satanic agenda.

Where are all the reporters asking Democrats if they disavow @LouisFarrakhan – who is literally mainstreaming anti-Semitism inside the Dwmocratic party? — Benny (@bennyjohnson) October 28, 2018

In recent months, multiple left-leaning celebrities have voiced their support for Farrakhan or promoted his views on social media.

In July, Philadelphia Eagles wide receiver DeSean Jackson shared one of Farrakhan’s conspiracy theories about Jewish people and the coronavirus on Instagram.

“#farrakhan This man powerful I hope everyone got a chance to watch this !! Don’t be blinded. Know what’s going on !!” Jackson added in a caption.

NFL Hall of Famer and Fox Sports commentator Shannon Sharpe later defended both Jackson and Farrakhan, claiming the latter was not anti-Semitic.

TV star Nick Cannon, former NBA player Stephen Jackson, rapper Ice Cube and talk-show host Chelsea Handler have also promoted Farrakhan’s views, according to the Jewish Telegraphic Agency.

