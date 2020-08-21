https://thewashingtonsentinel.com/de-blasio-donor-scores-lucrative-coronavirus-contracts-board-seats/

President Recep Tayyip Erdogan, the proclaimed Mahdi by high ranking Islamic clerics, scholars, government officials, and Middle Eastern military generals, stated on July 17, 2020, that military action by Egypt and the UAE in Libya is illegal and cause for war. As the violence in the region begins to boil the Mahdi put his intentions of fire into the wind for all to hear.

For background, the Mahdi is the Islamic living incarnation of the Muslim messiah and the leader of the Islamic caliphate and the Army of Islam. The Mahdī in Arabic means the “guided one” in Islamic eschatology. The Mahdi is the Islamic messianic deliverer who will fill the earth with justice and equity, restore the true Islamic religion, and usher in a short golden age before the end of the world.

Respected Christian scholars believe Erdogan is the biblical King of the North, the lawless one, the son of perdition who will bring death and destruction to the Middle East including Mecca. If they are correct, Erdogan is the Anti-Christ. The 12th President of Turkey checks all the boxes and his name Recep Erdogan in English gematria is six hundred and sixty-six.

The Red Horse is coming, and soon.

Erdogan has the Middle East right where he wants it. He is primed for significant military operations with hardened installations in northern Syria and Libya. The Turkish military buildup in Libya is genuinely concerning for Egypt. This is why the Egyptian military along with the UAE and Russian paramilitary organization Wagner are conducting operations inside Libyan borders.

There are approximately 12 million Christians left near Israel. The largest Christian community is in Egypt, the Coptic church, with approximately eight million followers of Yahushua between all dominations.

Erdogan’s mission is to convert or kill Christians in totality through force of blade in the Middle East. This purge will spill immense blood and the world will be in shock as another earthly woe like COVID is released. The response in the Middle East to the coming unprecedented spilling of Christian blood will unify all the Muslim populations into a lather of Jihad against all Infidels. For centuries, the Turks are well known for leading vast armies in the persecution and killing of Christian and Jews.

A chilling reminder is that the Mahdi, the seed of Satan, is living in the newest and grandest palace on earth. Revelation 2:12-13, to the letter sent to the Church of Pergamum, which is in modern-day Turkey (Pergamos) states:

“And to the angel of the church in Pergamos write; These things saith he which hath the sharp sword with two edges; I know thy works, and where thou dwellest, even where Satan’s seat is: and thou holdest fast my name, and hast not denied my faith, even in those days wherein Antipas was my faithful martyr, who was slain among you, where Satan dwelleth .”

Satan’s throne has always been in modern-day Turkey in the land of Eden. Therefore, the grandest palace on earth from which to rule all Islamic nations must be in Turkey. Erdogan’s land grab in northern Syria and its axis of evil coalition partner Iran are poised for major movement at any time.

Looking at this from above you would think Erdogan’s next move would be from North Africa. His recent warnings to opposing forces is not a bluff.

Egypt is a great prize and from Libya, the Mahdi’s forces will put the crosshairs of the Islamic caliphate on the largest Christian community in the Middle East the Coptic’s. This advance will certainly draw Israeli forces to the southern border in strength and may cause a reduction in force in the Golan Heights which is heavily defended with IDF artillery and tanks.

It would make sense Erdogan would enlist the Iranian backed Houthi rebels to hit UAE and Saudi forces out of the east and reduce their ability to react to help Egypt or Mecca. The Sudan and Iraq many believe will rally with Erdogan and the fall of Egypt, Saudi Arabia and the UAE is highly possible in the near term.

The Red Horse wants to gallop.

Clearly, Erdogan will make a run on Damascus from northern Syria in the months ahead. The goal to purge approximately eight hundred thousand Christians primarily residing in Damascus the land Jesus walked. The same fate is certain for Jordanian and Lebanese Christians with the Mahdi’s ultimate goal to capture Jerusalem and hold the ground of the third temple, the Dome of the Rock.

Ironically, the third temple residing on the temple mount was built by Muslim Turks in the 7th century. The complex provided Jews, Christian and Muslims worship during different periods since its completion. Scripture says the Anti-Christ will enter “a holy place” and proclaim himself God in the second half of Tribulation which is fast approaching.

The Mahdi claims Jerusalem, “is the apple of every Muslim’s eye”. Further evidence of his war on Christianity is the declaration of Erdogan that the Hagia Sophia one of the oldest Christian churches in the world be converted into a mosque only days ago. Which is why some believe the Dome of the Rock is the biblical third temple. Erdogan will convert all places of worship to Islam in the region.

There is no doubt about the biblically referenced and ground intelligence available that Erdogan is mustering the unified army of the Islamic caliphate and will start the “great war” very soon. Do not be surprised to witness a unified Middle East like the EU in the coming months with Erdogan in charge.

Many believe the Turkish Lira is in play here. How would it be used for this union of middle eastern countries? Could it be adopted as the reserve currency for Middle Eastern oil exports in the future? Time will tell, but it would make sense that the Mahdi would want his face on everything including currency for a unified Middle Eastern union.

Enter the Angel of Liberty, Donald J. Trump.

Trump is the only being on earth that stands between the USA and death. Trump is our David, the great King of America. Trump has without question proven he can weather the storm of evil thus far. The demon-crats deliver a constant barrage of lies and embellishments on Trump’s perceived faults in his actions or speech through the media. Trump’s true faults are few and minor in contrast to his ability to push back against the forces of the Mahdi.

In 2019, Trump sent a letter to Erdogan stating he should not be a “fool,” a “tough guy” or a “devil”. Trump knows who Erdogan is and what the Mahdi represents. Trump is never subtle and very wise King.

The Don of America, “The Last Trump” unapologetically supports Judeo-Christian beliefs which is evident in his actions and words. Trump said, “In America, we worship God, not the government.” When asked point-blank if the USA is a Christian nation he stated, “That’s just the way it is.” Trump proclaims and does all he can to end abortions, freak show military transgender rules, and other major sins of the Christian faith. His moral compass for the nation is certainly God-like, and we are grateful for his presidency.

Trump recently stated that “evil people” were tearing down statues and defacing our country’s monuments including statues of “Jesus Christ, Washington, Jefferson” in that order. He elaborated further by saying he was, “not going to let that happen on his watch.” When was the last time you heard a President or any world leader say the name, Jesus Christ? Obama openly mocked Jesus and promoted demonic values while selling out America to non-Christian nations.

Erdogan despises Trump as he knows the one true God, Yahuah, is with him. Pray that never changes. What will Trump do? What are they cooking up to remove Trump from office? Virus vote ballot fraud or insurrection?

There is a long list of possibilities that leads to wild speculation. The only thing we need not speculate on is that if Trump is not the President of the United States for four more years, the USA is going to feel pain “like never before” and here is why.

Recep Tayyip Erdogan is enemy number one to the United States of America and to the rest of the world. His grip on Middle East politics is nearly unchallenged. Additionally, Erdogan’s reach into the United States government is not unknown and his relationship as the “Great Wolf” of Antifa is surprisingly unreported by major news outlets.

Erdogan has met directly or through his proxies with many Democrat congressional members and/or their chief of staff appointees. Pelosi, the queen of anarchy, along with “The Squad”, a group of the Mahdi’s Muslim bumbling misfits were engaged directly with Erdogan or his proxies in 2016.

There are those on the hill that know many Islamic leaders and scholars have proclaimed Erdogan to be the Mahdi. He himself has proclaimed himself God in open settings and his ramblings are becoming more throated as time ticks away.

It is Good vs Evil on a biblical level and the world’s last hope, America’s last hope, is that Donald J. Trump is the President of the United States and the Commander and Chief of the world’s best military force. Yahuah is with our great nation and Donald J. Trump.

In God we trust.

All sources:

https://www.researchgate.net/publication/339945106_Why_Erdogan_is_The_Prophesied_Mahdi_A_Quranic_Proof

http://www.freerepublic.com/focus/f-bloggers/3450815/posts https://ahvalnews.com/turkey-politics/military-adviser-turkeys-erdogan-resigns-after-mahdi-remarks

https://www.jpost.com/opinion/erdogan-is-ready-to-take-center-stage-in-the-middle-east-636144

https://ahvalnews.com/recep-tayyip-erdogan/religious-faith-mahdi-could-bring-catastrophe-turkey

https://www.aljazeera.com/news/2020/07/turkey-erdogan-egypt-actions-libya-illegal-200717155305229.html

https://www.rt.com/news/495060-egypt-libya-erdogan-illegal-intervention/

https://www.britannica.com/topic/mahdi

https://www.aljazeera.com/news/2020/07/turkey-erdogan-egypt-actions-libya-illegal-200717155305229.html

https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Caliphate

https://hightimetoawake.com/erdogan-is-the-antichrist/

https://www.gematrix.org/?word=recep%20%20erdogan

https://www.gatestoneinstitute.org/2259/turkey-erdogan-ottoman-region

https://endtimesand2019.wordpress.com/2017/05/17/turkeys-erdogan-the-antichrist-rises/

https://www.thoughtco.com/christians-of-the-middle-east-2353327

https://www.pri.org/stories/2014-11-05/turkeys-erdogan-just-moved-worlds-most-expensive-palace-heres-what-615-million

https://www.janes.com/defence-news/news-detail/houthis-claim-cruise-missile-attack-on-saudi-arabia

http://shoebat.com/2015/03/31/shocking-and-amazing-erdogan-has-now-declared-himself-to-be-god/

https://www.hannenabintuherland.com/religion/the-end-of-christianity-in-turkey-erdogans-war-on-christians/

https://www.bloomberg.com/news/articles/2019-10-18/erdogan-says-he-won-t-forget-trump-s-devil-letter

https://www.usa.church/christians-support-president-trump/

https://www.jihadwatch.org/2020/02/why-did-ilhan-omar-meet-with-the-increasingly-anti-american-erdogan-of-turkey

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

