Apostle DJ Wiggins is a PROUD President Trump supporter.

On Thursday Apostle DJ Wiggins posted an incredible video of his family showing their love for President Trump.

This is a great video!

My family loves Trump! pic.twitter.com/O9v4ATL0nX — Apostle DJ Wiggins (@TRUMPWARRIORUSA) August 21, 2020

Obviously, the racist left did not appreciate Apostle DJ’s video.

They took some nasty swipes at the black Trump supporter.

But Apostle DJ Wiggins will not be swayed by the left.

He posted this on Friday.

The evil ones from the left always attack us with hate filled speech. I have decided their cheap words will not stop me. Trump will be reelected! Everyone was not happy when Jesus rose from the grave.

Stay Focus on saving the USA!! pic.twitter.com/yxYneik8jy — Apostle DJ Wiggins (@TRUMPWARRIORUSA) August 21, 2020

