Apostle DJ Wiggins is a PROUD President Trump supporter.

On Thursday Apostle DJ Wiggins posted an incredible video of his family showing their love for President Trump.
This is a great video!

Obviously, the racist left did not appreciate Apostle DJ’s video.
They took some nasty swipes at the black Trump supporter.

But Apostle DJ Wiggins will not be swayed by the left.

He posted this on Friday.

