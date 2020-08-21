https://www.westernjournal.com/elections-expert-shatters-leftist-narratives-mail-voting/
With members of the Democratic Party voicing concerns over in-person voting following the scourge of the COVID-19 pandemic, left-wingers now are pushing for a universal vote-by-mail system. For months, President Donald Trump has pushed back against that sentiment, pointing out that such a system would be susceptible to voter fraud, thereby threatening the integrity of…
The post Elections Expert Shatters Leftist Narratives on Mail-in Voting appeared first on The Western Journal.