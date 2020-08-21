https://www.theblaze.com/slightly-offensve/whats-really-going-on-in-portland

As protests in Portland, Oregon, have continued for more than 85 consecutive nights, tensions have continued to escalate. But you’d never know it by listening to the mainstream media’s false narrative about “peaceful protests” against racism and police brutality.

Black Lives Matter protests (riots) took an especially vicious turn this week when a man was savagely beaten and kicked in the head from behind. Protesters have taken to marching through residential streets in the dead of night, shouting vulgarities and shining lights to “disrupt the peace.” When will the local government step up and take care of its citizens, who are tired of nightly attacks on their city?

On “Slightly Offens*ve” this week, host Elijah Schaffer reveals what the mainstream media doesn’t want you to know about what’s really going on in Portland.

