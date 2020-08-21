https://www.independentsentinel.com/fb-purge-included-big-league-reporter-shane-trejo-he-doesnt-know-why/

Big League Politics reporter Shane Trejo is permanently banned by Facebook. He became a victim in the mass purge of conservative accounts allegedly tied to militia and QAnon.

“It said your account has been disabled,” Trejo wrote in an exclusive statement to National File after he discovered he was banned for “no reason.”

Trejo has contributed to the Western Journal and the One America News Network (OANN), adding he submitted an appeal of the decision.

Facebook issued a statement on Wednesday that they were permanently purging violent groups like Antifa and militia groups, and QAnon.

Recently, Trejo published an article that was critical of the outgoing Rep. Denver Riggleman (R-VA) for praising a rant by Jake Tapper against the QAnon movement. However, he expressed no support for QAnon.

President Trump retweeted one of his articles in January.

Facebook claimed they removed 520 pages, 90 groups, and 160 ads for “militia organizations and those encouraging riots, including some who may identify as Antifa.” They also stated that 790 groups, 100 pages, and 1500 ads associated with QAnon had been removed from the platform.

QAnon is a movement that posts alleged deep state plots against the President by an 8 chan poster or posters known as ‘Q’ who claimed to be a high ranking official within the Trump administration.

No matter the reason, the canceling of Mr. Trejo appears to be politically motivated.

