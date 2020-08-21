https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2020/08/fake-hate-black-democrat-faked-filmed-beating-kidnapping-wth-votes-even-posted-online/

BEST FAKE HATE EVER!

Democrat Sabrina Belcher faked her own beating and kidnapping complete with sound effects and a running car in order to win sympathy votes.

Sabrina was arrested after the stunt.

Belcher even posted the video of “her beating and kidnapping” on Facebook Live!

[embedded content]

TRENDING: SHOCK VIDEO: “Mom! Call 911!” – Biden Supporters Attack 7-Year-Old Boy Outside DNC Convention For Wearing Red MAGA Hat

You gotta give her credit on her acting skills!

Anything for a vote.

Sumter Police say Sabrina Belcher staged her own kidnapping and beating to get “publicity, sympathy and votes in the November election.” @wachfox pic.twitter.com/IQn8jQpszB — Shay Simon🎈 (@ShaySimonTV) August 21, 2020

Via The Post Millennial:

Police have arrested a Democratic candidate in South Carolina for allegedly filming a fake kidnapping of herself to win votes while running for mayor, reports The State. Authorities charged Sabrina Belcher with conspiracy as well as filing a false police report following the fake kidnapping. She was filmed being robbed, beaten and kidnapped on Tuesday in a video on Facebook live and according to The State, Belcher arranged the whole incident in order to get “sympathy” before the election.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

