The Senate on Friday held a hearing with Postmaster General Louis DeJoy on the supposed USPS operational changes made during Covid.

Democrat Senator Tom Carper (DE) went postal on a staffer during the postal service hearing when he was having trouble getting online.

“Is Senator Carper there?” Senator Ron Johnson asked.

Apparently Carper was having audio problems.

“F*ck! F*ck! F*ck!” Carper yelled at a staffer.

Sen. Tom Carper at Postal hearing, having trouble getting online: “Fuck, Fuck, Fuck.” pic.twitter.com/NfNFtAMJhA — Michael McAuliff (@mmcauliff) August 21, 2020

