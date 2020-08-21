https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2020/08/fired-former-fbi-director-james-comey-encouraged-americans-vote-sleepy-joe-biden-last-night-responses-priceless/
The fired former Director of the FBI is encouraging Americans to vote in the upcoming election. He looks scared and desperate to have Obama’s Vice President Joe Biden win so he can be spared from being indicted for his actions in the coup attempt of President Trump.
James Comey tweeted the following last night:
Imagine a president like that. Vote to make it happen.
— James Comey (@Comey) August 21, 2020
Responses to Comey’s tweet were priceless.
Bawhahaha… we all know why YOU definitely need him to win. https://t.co/YVHOJ5RT07
— Colorado RedTraci (@goptraci) August 21, 2020
If you needed another reason not to vote for Biden. https://t.co/zQFkrltxV2
— CJ Mandarin (@MandarinCJ) August 21, 2020
Nah. We’re voting so you all get Indicted. https://t.co/FwYJKidaOz
— ℂ𝕙𝕒𝕟𝕥𝕖𝕔𝕒𝕚𝕝𝕝𝕖 (@MsSuperAlias) August 21, 2020
I forced myself to watch. What a nightmare the traidorous D Party has become. The @realDonaldTrump reception into Biden’s hometown today was remarkable. Red-wave 2020! https://t.co/yVPRjvn5Oc
— Michael F. Marshall (@MFMarshall) August 21, 2020
