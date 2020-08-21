https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2020/08/fired-former-fbi-director-james-comey-encouraged-americans-vote-sleepy-joe-biden-last-night-responses-priceless/

The fired former Director of the FBI is encouraging Americans to vote in the upcoming election.  He looks scared and desperate to have Obama’s Vice President Joe Biden win so he can be spared from being indicted for his actions in the coup attempt of President Trump.

James Comey tweeted the following last night:

Responses to Comey’s tweet were priceless.

Lets hope and pray for a Trump victory just to see Comey behind bars if nothing else.

