https://www.theblaze.com/steve-deace/former-gabbard-campaign-strategist-torches-kamala-harris

Tulsi Gabbard’s former campaign strategist, Paul Alexander, joined the “Steve Deace Show” Wednesday and discussed the moment when Tulsi took down Kamala Harris on the Democratic debate stage. He also shared brutally honest opinions about why Kamala is dangerous and why Alexander, a Democrat, will not vote for Biden this November.

Use promo code DEACE to save $10 on one year of BlazeTV.

Want more from Steve Deace?

To enjoy more of Steve’s take on national politics, Christian worldview and principled conservatism with a snarky twist, subscribe to BlazeTV — the largest multi-platform network of voices who love America, defend the Constitution and live the American dream.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

