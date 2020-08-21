https://www.newsmax.com/newsfront/texas-pipeline-explosion-emergency/2020/08/21/id/983406

A dredging vessel at a Texas port hit a natural gas pipeline Friday, sparking a blast that injured six and left four others missing, authorities said.

The 8 p.m. explosion occured in the Port of Corpus Christi when the dredging vessel Waymon L. Boyd struck a submerged pipeline, Coast Guard Lt. Marina Lawrence said.

In a statement, the Port of Corpus Christi said it was a natural gas pipeline.

Initial reports indicated about 18 workers were in the area at the time, according to the county’s top elected official, Nueces County Judge Barbara Canales. Four of those people were missing, six were taken to hospitals and eight were uninjured, she said.

Of six injured, five were airlifted to a San Antonio hospital for severe burns while another was expected to be discharged Friday, said Sean Strawbridge, CEO of the Port of Corpus Christi.

Corpus Christi Fire Department Chief Robert Rocha said firefighters “encountered heavy fire and smoke conditions.” By late Friday morning, the supply line feeding fire had been shut off, he said.

The fire was extinguished Friday afternoon.

Texas GOP Gov. Greg Abbott said the state was working with local authorities investigating the incident. The National Transportation Safety Board also said it is investigating.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.

