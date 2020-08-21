https://www.theepochtimes.com/george-floyd-mural-near-site-of-death-in-minneapolis-defaced_3470240.html

A mural painted near the site of George Floyd’s death in Minneapolis was defaced this week, surveillance video showed.

The mural was painted on the side of Cup Foods, where an employee called police on Memorial Day due to suspicion that Floyd used counterfeit money in a purchase.

The resulting police encounter ended with Floyd dead, sparking protests and riots that continue to this day. The four police officers, who were fired, involved face murder or aiding murder charges.

Video footage and photographs from social media showed black paint sprayed Floyd’s face and eyes and surveillance footage showed a man spray painting the mural before running away.

One witness, photographer Billy Briggs, said on Facebook that he saw a white male using spray paint to deface the mural.

The man took off but was eventually tracked down. People who have been providing security in the area let the man go, the witness said. Police were not called.

“In the square when you do something egregious, we do a thing called talk to you, in some sort of community restorative justice,” Marcia Howard, a teacher who lives nearby, told the Minnesota Reformer, a nonprofit news agency.

“Trust me, it took everything within me to hold certain people back. That’s not the kind of justice that we’re trying to go for. There’s a way to keep people safe and it’s by acting like a community, not acting like a lynch mob. I’m hoping that we’re a model for our own law enforcement officers to follow.”

A man identified as the male’s father told the Reformer that his son did deface them mural.

The son, Daniel Michelson, was drunk, the man said, adding that his son is “in a safe place” and “wants to do everything he can to make restitution.”

Michelson told the website that he doesn’t recall spray painting the mural, calling himself “out of control.” When he saw video footage, he said he was “absolutely disgusted.” He said he supports the Black Lives Matter movement.

Inquiries sent to Cup Foods and the Minneapolis Police Department were not immediately returned. The Epoch Times wasn’t able to reach Michelson.

Briggs, who has been taking pictures in the area since May, told the Minneapolis Star-Tribune that he broke down when he saw the defaced mural.

“Everybody is struggling with this,” he said. “[Floyd] is the face of justice in this movement. This was a devastating thing to do. Shame on you.”

The mural is now covered with a blue tarp.

Jeanelle Austin, lead caretaker for the Floyd memorial, told the paper that she and others are working on repairing the mural.

“It’s going to take time before changes are done,” she said. “At the end of day, we are looking for justice.”

