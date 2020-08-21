https://disrn.com/news/golden-state-killer-sentenced-to-life-in-prison-for-26-rapes-slayings/

A former California police officer nicknamed the Golden State Killer was sentenced to life in prison without parole for a decade-long series of 26 rapes and murders that terrorized the state.

Joseph James DeAngelo, 74, pleaded guilty in June to 13 murders and 13 rape-related charges committed between 1975 and 1986. He also admitted to dozens more sexual assaults for which the statute of limitations had expired.

Prior to his multiple life prison sentences being handed down by Sacramento County Superior Court Judge Michael Bowman, DeAngelo rose from his wheelchair, removed his mask, and addressed the court.

“I listened to all your statements, each one of them, and I’m truly sorry for everyone I’ve hurt,” DeAngelo said.

The sentencing followed an arduous three-day hearing in which survivors and family members of victims explained in excruciating detail how DeAngelo’s actions destroyed their lives.

Applause erupted as DeAngelo was taken into police custody for transfer to the state prison.

Bowman sentenced DeAngelo to 11 consecutive life terms without the possibility of parole, 15 life terms with parole, and another eight years for other charges.

“This is the absolute maximum sentence the court is able to impose under the law” Brown said. “And while the court has no power to make a determination where the defendant is imprisoned, the survivors have spoken: Clearly the defendant deserves no mercy.”

