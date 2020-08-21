https://thehill.com/homenews/senate/513071-gop-chairman-accuses-dems-of-character-assassination-against-postmaster

Senate Homeland Security and Governmental Affairs Committee Chairman Ron JohnsonRonald (Ron) Harold JohnsonGOP chairman subpoenas former Obama official linked to Steele dossier Susan Rice says she is ‘100 percent’ sure Russia will interfere in elections Postmaster general to testify before Senate panel on Friday MORE (R-Wis.) on Friday accused Democrats of using a “false narrative” to carry out a “character assassination” of Postmaster General Louis DeJoy Louis DeJoySorting out the Postal Service disaster Senators open investigation into prescription delays through postal service DC delegate highlights effects of Postal Service quagmire on community MORE.

“He has already been subjected to character assassination as Democrats have put him in the crosshairs of another hyperbolic false narrative,” Johnson said, just minutes after a hearing to discuss DeJoy’s moves as the postmaster general started.

DeJoy has come under fierce bipartisan criticism in recent weeks as mail delays and changes being made to the Postal Service raised concerns that the post office would not be able to handle the expected uptick in mail-in ballots expected in November due to the coronavirus pandemic.

ADVERTISEMENT

DeJoy has since announced that he would delay changes until after the election to avoid the appearance of trying to interfere.

But Johnson focused his fire not on DeJoy, whom he praised for trying to reduce the Postal Service’s costs, but on Democrats, whom he accused of “cynically” trying to create a “false political narrative.”

“According to Democrats, the postmaster is trying to sabotage the postal system to disenfranchise voters in the upcoming election,” Johnson said.

Johnson’s remarks are a fiery start to what is likely to be a heated hearing, where DeJoy is testifying before the first of two congressional committees.

And the tensions were almost immediately on display when Sen. Gary Peters Gary Charles PetersGOP chairman subpoenas former Obama official linked to Steele dossier Postmaster general to testify before Senate panel on Friday Top Democrats say postmaster confirmed changes to mail service amid delays MORE (D-Mich.) countered Johnson in his opening statement, telling DeJoy that “the Postal Service has always delivered, and Mr. DeJoy, I don’t think you have, you have not delivered in this brief tenure so far.”

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

