https://thehill.com/homenews/campaign/513196-harris-laughs-as-interviewer-lists-off-names-trump-has-called-her-its

Sen. Kamala HarrisKamala HarrisFive takeaways from the Democratic National Convention What we’ll remember from the 2020 Biden convention The nine biggest Democratic National Convention moments that got everyone talking MORE (D-Calif.) in an interview broadcast Friday laughed off attacks lobbed against her by President Trump Donald John TrumpFive takeaways from the Democratic National Convention What we’ll remember from the 2020 Biden convention Chris Wallace labels Biden’s acceptance speech ‘enormously effective’ MORE, dismissing them as a distraction.

The Democratic vice presidential nominee was asked by ABC News’ David Muir in a joint interview with Joe Biden Joe BidenFive takeaways from the Democratic National Convention What we’ll remember from the 2020 Biden convention Chris Wallace labels Biden’s acceptance speech ‘enormously effective’ MORE about various names Trump has called her recently, with both Democrats pushing back on the attacks.

“President Trump has referred to you as ‘nasty,’ ‘a sort of madwoman,’ ‘a disaster’ ‘the meanest, most horrible, most disrespectful of anybody in the U.S. Senate.’ How do you define what you hear from the president?” Muir asked in the interview.

ADVERTISEMENT

Harris started to laugh halfway through the question.

“Listen, I really – I think there is so much about what comes out of Donald Trump’s mouth that is designed to distract the American people from what he is doing every day that is about neglect, negligence and harm to the American people,” she said.

“And incompetence,” Biden chimed in, to which Harris added: “Absolutely.”

“The idea that he would say something like that – no president, no president has ever said anything like that. No president has ever used those words,” Biden said.

EXCLUSIVE: Joe Biden to @DavidMuir on Pres. Trump’s attacks on Sen. Kamala Harris: “No President has ever used those words.” https://t.co/IQsUqg7QHp pic.twitter.com/13lnJMDNip — ABC News (@ABC) August 21, 2020

The interview aired just a day after the conclusion of the Democratic National Convention, where Biden and Harris accepted their respective nominations.

Biden announced Harris as his running mate last week, with Trump frequently swiping at Harris ever since.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

