The Democrats are no stranger to playing the race card, and Herschel Walker is no stranger to calling liberals out. So, when fourth night of the Democratic National Convention turned into a marathon divisive racial demagoguery, Walker let them know.

Though, Walker didn’t leave it at that. The NFL legend also called liberals out for using racial politics as an election tool.

Wow Democratic Convention, you’re playing the race card way too much tonight! You all have been in office for years and have done nothing for African Americans. Every four years you do this for a vote. And the violence and death in our communities, yet you say nothing? — Herschel Walker (@HerschelWalker) August 21, 2020

Race dominated the convention on Thursday night. Biden opened his speech with a quote from a civil rights activist and then went from there directly into the Charlottesville riots.

Race was a big part of Joe Biden’s DNC speech tonight, says @mayaaking. He opened with a quote from Ella Baker, the famed civil rights activist, and later leaned into the Charlottesville events, something he’s frequently cited as the reason he ultimately decided to run. pic.twitter.com/frFZjsRFqO — POLITICO (@politico) August 21, 2020

The plight of blacks under the last Democrat president illustrates Walker’s point on violence in black communities nicely. When Barack Obama became president, blacks accounted for just over 48% of all murder victims in the United States. Eight years later, that figure had risen to just over 52% of all murder victims.

In addition, from 2009-2015, the bulk of Obama’s presidency, the number of white murder victims fell while the number of black murder victims rose. Obama is remembered for making history by becoming the first black president. Though, not for anything he actually did for black people.

Despite these grizzly numbers, Democrats sought and won huge majorities of the black vote in 2016.

Herschel Walker is a longtime friend and supporter of President Trump.

