https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2020/08/highlight-democrat-dumpster-fire-fly-lands-bloombergs-face-bashing-trump/

The highlight of last night’s final evening of the ‘Democrat Dumpster Fire’ was the fly that messed with former New York Mayor Michael Bloomberg during his criticism of President Trump.

FOX News reported this morning:

A special guest buzzed its way into Mike Bloomberg’s speech Thursday night as the former New York City mayor was in the middle of slamming President Trump during the Democratic National Convention. In the midst of Bloomberg attacking the president, what appeared to be a fly landed on his face — at least once above his right eye and once under his nose.

TRENDING: Convicted Rapist, Torturer and Killer Who Squeezed Her Victim’s Testicles with Pliers Speaks at DNC as “Impactful Community Leader”

You couldn’t help but notice the fly:

The fly on Bloomberg’s face stole the show tonight — Ethan Sternberg (@esternberg24) August 21, 2020

Diamond and Silk noticed as well:

Watching Bloomberg, is there a fly flying around him? — Diamond and Silk® (@DiamondandSilk) August 21, 2020

Many said the fly was the star:

the bloomberg fly is truly the all star of the DNC pic.twitter.com/Yvta8Wcc3F — Antonino Cummings (@Antoninohboy) August 21, 2020

There were numerous comments on Twitter:

I’m mike Bloomberg and I have a fly on my face pic.twitter.com/hGPzTD42RI — bloombergflyface (@bloombergflyfa1) August 21, 2020

We all know what flies are attracted to:

Even the fly knows Bloomberg is full of BS. pic.twitter.com/MAqxxLjeQL — samanthamarika (@samanthamarika1) August 21, 2020

The fly even received shout outs:

Shout out to the fly attacking Bloomberg — Hudson loves the Post Office❤️ (@YooperHomo) August 21, 2020

This is not the first fly attracted to Democrat Dumpster Fires:

Immediately after the Bloomberg fly incident historical referencing dug this beaut up. This is it. The end of civilization as we know it. pic.twitter.com/EjbI6loDcD — 🇺🇸Lionel🇺🇸 (@LionelMedia) August 21, 2020

Let’s face it – Democrat Dumpsters attract flies.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

