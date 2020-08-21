http://feedproxy.google.com/~r/breitbart/~3/OU6MFXJLiaI/

Hollywood stars were gushing over Joe Biden’s acceptance speech on the final night of Democratic National Convention on Thursday, calling it “brilliant,” “inspiring,” and “above and beyond my wildest expectations.”

Celebrities including Bette Midler, Mia Farrow, Debra Messing, and Mandy Moore performed the heavy lifting by expressing awe at Biden’s speech while rallying party enthusiasm around the 77-year-old presidential nominee.

Biden hammered President Donald Trump repeatedly during his 24-minute delivery. He also emphasized the physical and economic toll of the coronavirus pandemic while promising to implement a national mask mandate if he wins in November.

That clearly sat well with left-wing Hollywood. Actress and Trump antagonist Bette Midler tweeted to President Trump, “You’ll never get close to that speech, you miserable toad!”

Actor Ben Stiller says Biden’s speech “moved” him.

Cher hit the caps lock button and, while no votes have been cast, said “Joe is my president.”

Actress Mia Farrow called it a “great speech” that concluded “four profoundly inspiring” evenings.

Veep star Julia Louis-Dreyfus, who hosted the final evening of the convention, tweeted “This November, we’re gonna sing from the mountaintops.”

Actress Mandy Moore called it “an effective and powerful speech,” adding that “I’ve forgotten what decency and cogent and competent leadership looks like.”

Director Rob Reiner sees “hope” in ol’ Joe.

Will & Grace star Debra Messing also heaped praised on Biden.

Comedian Sandra Bernhard called the speech “above and beyond my wildest expectations.”

Actor Henry Winkler was clearly impressed by Joe Biden’s delivery, which consisted at times of yelling into the camera.

Comedian-actress Jane Lynch called the speech “brilliant” and “inspiring.”

Comedian Billy Eichner tweeted “Way to go” to Biden. “We’re with. you. We NEED you to win,” he said.

Waitress actress Sarah Bareilles praised Biden, calling him “amazing.” “Thank you for inviting love and light and hope into the hardship of our country right now,” she tweeted.

Star Wars Star Mark Hamill made, well, a Star Wars reference about Biden and election.

Titanic actress Frances Fisher tweeted that she was “crying with relief” during the speech.

Actress Kristen Johnson tweeted “so inspired.”

Actor Steven Weber implied that President Trump will be removed from history.

Actor-comedian Mike Birbiglia likened Biden and Trump to a human and a monster, respectively.

