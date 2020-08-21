https://hannity.com/media-room/how-convenient-chicago-mayor-bans-protesters-and-demonstrators-only-on-her-own-street/

CHICAGO MAYOR SPIRALS: Lori Lightfoot Blames City’s Historic Murder Rate on Lack of ‘Federal Strategy’

posted by Hannity Staff – 7.10.20

Embattled Chicago Mayor Lori Lightfoot continued to deflect criticism of her administration’s response to the city’s spiraling gun violence this week; blaming a lack of “federal strategy” to curb the shootings.

“We have got to make sure that we do a better job of taking guns out of the hands of criminals,” Lightfoot said Friday on MSNBC Live With Stephanie Ruhle. “We have to have a federal policy on background checks and making sure that dangerous people are not able to go across the border to states like Indiana and get military-grade weapons in quantities and then bring them back to the streets and shoot people up. That’s what’s happening.”

Shootings in May spiked 71% in 2020.

“There’s way too many illegal guns on our streets, and we can’t fight that fight alone,” she said. “We got to have a federal strategy on this. We’re going to continue to do what we can do. We’re going to continue to make sure that we are flooding these dangerous hot spots with resources to make sure that we keep our communities safe, but we’re fighting a losing battle. If we don’t have a federal partnership on restricting access to guns in the hands of dangerous criminals, we’ve got to have partnership on that.”

“Violence is crimes of poverty, violence is crimes of people feeling like they have no hope,” Lightfoot said. “When we see young men feeling they’re like only destiny is to be on a corner on somebody’s drug spot, we got to change that around and let them know that their future actually can and should be in careers and college, but we’ve got to make those kinds of investments to make that real. … We’ve got to the find the resources, and we have them, to uplift neighborhoods.”

