Dan Bongino, the brash and bright FOX News analyst, released some (insider) information this past week on his podcast related to the relationship between former President Barack Obama and his Vice President Joe Biden. Bongino shares at the 6:15 mark in the video below:

Let me tell you a little secret. Obama can’t stand Biden. I’m not going to tell you how I know that or why because I don’t want to be a tattletale. Obama can’t stand Biden. He thinks he’s a joke. It’s not personal. He doesn’t think he’s a malicious or horrible guy, he thinks he’s a moron. So does his staff. So does the Obama for America alumni network. They think Biden, Obama’s crew thinks Biden is a damn fool. Folks I’m telling you to take that check to the bank and cash it. That is a fact.

I keep a large network of friends. Some of them I remember from a prior line of work. I’m not talking about law enforcement people either. I’m talking about some people I know who are marginally involved in politics. Who are basically involved for the money, not so much the ideology, so they’re happy to talk. The Obama team thinks Biden is an idiot. Hence in his (Obama’s) speech last night, why Obama in 15 minutes barely mentioned Biden.