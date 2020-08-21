https://twitchy.com/sam-3930/2020/08/21/i-want-some-of-what-shes-on-jennifer-rubin-claims-the-democratic-party-is-officially-like-the-gop-and-pisses-everyone-off/
About The Author
Related Posts
Retired Army officers remind chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff he's obligated by oath to remove President Trump from office; Jake Tapper retweets
August 11, 2020
'A proper BOOM'! Justice Kavanaugh drops the MOAB on George Soros with ruling on 1A and his 'Open Society' org
August 16, 2020
'If and when': CNN's Chris Cillizza already has Kamala Harris picking out drapes for the Oval Office
August 11, 2020
270 To Win Countdown
Subscribe to Clarion News
Treat yourself to current Conservative News and Commentary conveniently delivered all in one site, right to your computer doorstep.
Pets
Fishing
Privacy & Cookies: This site uses cookies. By continuing to use this website, you agree to their use.
To find out more, including how to control cookies, see here: Cookie Policy
To find out more, including how to control cookies, see here: Cookie Policy