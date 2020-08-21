https://twitchy.com/doug-3137/2020/08/21/incredible-postmaster-general-repeatedly-shoots-down-dems-usps-conspiracy-mongering-at-senate-hearing-video/

U.S. Postmaster General Louis DeJoy is testifying today at a Senate hearing that’s taking place online, and he’s using the opportunity to correct multiple false narratives and flat-out conspiracy theories that Democrats have been helping push.

DeJoy started out by fact-checking Democrat Sen. Gary Peters:

Postmaster General Louis DeJoy fact checks Democrat senator: “we never eliminated overtime…since I’ve been here we’ve spent $700 million on overtime, overtime runs on a 13% rate before I got here and it runs at a 13% rate now”https://t.co/Ckx6GiWZAi pic.twitter.com/vkyeeBecZM — RNC Research (@RNCResearch) August 21, 2020

The Postmaster General had numerous other occasions to correct the record and torch the Democrat talking points that have been going around:

Postmaster General Louis DeJoy corrects false narrative: “we’re not making any changes until after the election”https://t.co/x1fcMkec31 pic.twitter.com/WhB4WiG47J — RNC Research (@RNCResearch) August 21, 2020

Postmaster General Louis DeJoy corrects false narrative on normal 50-year blue box retirement process, “when I found out about it…I decided to stop it and we’ll pick it up after the election”https://t.co/qSjl3dSx8P pic.twitter.com/xN1RqHhTyo — RNC Research (@RNCResearch) August 21, 2020

Postmaster General Louis DeJoy: under my leadership, “we went from 88% on-time to 97% on-time delivery”https://t.co/03optgmyZa pic.twitter.com/Z9Ah1dHRqz — RNC Research (@RNCResearch) August 21, 2020

Postmaster General Louis DeJoy corrects false Democrat narrative: “there has been no changes in any policies with regard to election mail for the 2020 election”https://t.co/Q50wD7HaKh pic.twitter.com/CAyWbKtIqk — RNC Research (@RNCResearch) August 21, 2020

Not that the Democrats won’t stop pushing their BS preferred narratives.

The Democrats are humiliating themselves to push this insane post office conspiracy. https://t.co/yoAs1ngL3e — Fusilli Spock (@awstar11) August 21, 2020

another day, another time @garypeters got owned in a Senate hearing (if he decides to show up to it) https://t.co/iOQPGF8kcb — stusandler (@stusandler) August 21, 2020

Let’s just say that response won’t be going in any of Sen. Peters’ campaign ads.

recent stories

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

