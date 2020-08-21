https://justthenews.com/government/courts-law/jeffrey-epstein-used-bill-clintons-name-coerce-15-year-old-sexual-assault?utm_source=justthenews.com&utm_medium=feed&utm_campaign=external-news-aggregators

A lawsuit filed last November by one of Jeffrey Epstein’s accusers claims that the deceased convicted sex offender on at least one occasion used his association with former President Bill Clinton to communicate “how powerful he [Epstein] was” while he groomed her for an unwilling, underage sexual encounter.

The suit, filed last year against Epstein’s estate following the sex offender’s jail-cell suicide, alleges that the plaintiff, identified as “Jane Doe 15,” was “preyed upon” and “sexually abused” by Epstein when she was just 15 years old.

The complaint alleges that Jane Doe 15 came into Epstein’s orbit on a class trip to New York, during which her sister, a model at the time, introduced her to Epstein.

The plaintiff, a child of divorce whose mother moved around a great deal, was told that Epstein “was interested in helping girls who were in difficult circumstances and needed assistance.” She eventually found herself aboard Epstein’s private airplane, the suit claims, during which Epstein gave her a tour of the plane’s bedroom.

“Epstein made clear to Jane Doe 15 how powerful he was,” the suit states. “He made a point of mentioning that he was close with Bill Clinton.”

The allegations have received renewed attention just days after photographs surfaced of Bill Clinton receiving a neck massage from one of Jeffrey Epstein’s accusers. Another alleged vicim of Epstein has claimed that she once witnessed Clinton on Epstein’s private island where many of Epstein’s crimes are alleged to have occurred.

The suit, which claims that Epstein eventually engaged in unwilling sexual contact with Jane Doe 15 at his New Mexico ranch, seeks both compensatory and punitive damages against Epstein’s estate.

