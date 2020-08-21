https://www.newsmax.com/newsfront/rcn-jewish-voice-complaint/2020/08/21/id/983243

The influential Jewish Voice this week reports on the “deplorable service” RCN cable customers are getting.

RCN is a cable operator that serves customers in New York, Boston, Philadelphia, Chicago and Washington, D.C.

The Jewish Voice headlined “Consumer Complaints About RCN Cable Continue to Skyrocket at BBB,” citing the high number of customer complaints that have flowed into the consumer agency.

“The majority of these complaints allege that [RCN] engages in unfair billing practices, routinely overcharges customers and somehow manages to sneak hidden fees into their bills,” the Jewish Voice reports.

RCN, owned by TPG Capital, has come under increasing criticism in recent years for shoddy service and unfair marketing offers.

Fairshake, a consumer watchdog, says the “top complaints” against RCN include 1) monthly rates raised without notification; 2) promotional rates are not what they state; and 3) poor service.

RCN has been in business for over 20 years but is not accredited with the Better Business Bureau.

And the BBB reports that Customer Reviews give RCN one star, its lowest rating. ConsumerAffairs.com also gives RCN its lowest one star for “overall customer satisfaction.”

Newsmax has also criticized the cable operator, noting it refuses to carry Newsmax TV, despite carrying 11 liberal news and information channels, such as CNN and MSNBC.

Newsmax noted that every major cable operator in the nation carries its news channel with the exception of RCN.

The conservative-leaning channel says RCN has taken political sides, noting the head of its parent company is a campaign donor to both Joe Biden and Rep. Adam Schiff, a fierce critic of President Trump.

