There might be a back-to-the-future feel to a Joe Biden presidency — with across-the-aisle dealings between the White House and Congress similar to the Clinton administration in the 1990s, former Connecticut Sen. Joe Lieberman said Friday.

In an interview on Newsmax TV’s “Spicer & Co.,” Lieberman declared despite divisions among Democrats, “it’s Joe Biden’s party now.”

“And Joe Biden is more of a center-left Democrat and always was willing to work across party lines,” he said. “So I expect you’re going to see him reach out to Republicans in the Congress in a way that we’ve not seen probably since Bill Clinton was president.”

Lieberman added that despite the divisions between progressives and moderates in the party, Biden is “not way out by any means and somebody in the Senate who always wanted to get things done and worked a lot across party lines.”

“For the country the Democratic Party … is more to the left…. but there still are people who wanted it to be pragmatic centrist party because that’s the way he gets elected in America.”

