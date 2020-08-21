https://www.theblaze.com/news/kanye-west-misses-wisconsin-ballot

Kanye West will not be on the ballot for November’s presidential election in the state of Wisconsin, after his election lawyer got the required signatures in just a couple of minutes too late, Politico reported.

In the latest consequence of his campaign’s disorganization, the state election commission ruled against accepting West’s signatures that were turned in one or two minutes after the 5 p.m. Aug. 4 deadline.

“When you’re late, you’re late,” said Commissioner Julie Glancey, according to Politico. “We’ve knocked people off the ballot for being one signature short. If we are holding their feet to the fire on the number of signatures, we need to hold their feet to the fire on the time they file.”

West’s election lawyer is Lane Ruhland. Ruhland has represented President Donald Trump’s campaign and served as general counsel for the Wisconsin GOP. According to the Milwaukee Journal Sentinel, Ruhland met a state elections agency employee named Cody Davies at the door of the building between 12 and 14 seconds after 5 p.m.

Davies said he told Ruhland she was late and said he would consult with a supervisor about how to go forward. Riley Williams, another staff member, said they entered the elections commission office at 5:01 p.m. and then had to organize their paperwork, which took a few more minutes.

West’s legal team tried to argue that the signatures were turned in before 5:01 p.m., which means they technically met the 5 p.m. deadline. By a 5-1 margin, the commission rejected that argument.

Milwaukee Republican Robert Spindell was the only commissioner to argue that West should still be on the ballot, not necessarily because he believes West made the deadline, however.

“Mr. West is an African American candidate,” Spindell said, according to the Milwaukee Journal Sentinel. “And I think we should do all we can to — after the terrible treatment that the black population in Milwaukee received during the April election — that we give them a choice.”

Spindell accused Democrats of attempting to suppress the black vote.

West has gotten much hype as a potential spoiler who can take votes, especially black votes, away from Democratic nominee Joe Biden in key states. But not only is West failing to get on the ballot in some key states, polling indicates that even if he did, he wouldn’t make much noise.

A Politico/Morning Consult poll showed West at 2% support among registered voters and 2% among black voters. Perhaps most importantly, West’s presence as a choice didn’t impact Biden’s margin over President Trump.

