https://hannity.com/media-room/leaked-audio-insider-releases-clip-of-goodyear-endorsing-blm-while-banning-blue-lives-matter/

JUST BLEW IT! Betsy Ross Flag Deemed ‘PAINFUL’ Was Used Extensively During Obama’s INAUGURATION

posted by Hannity Staff – 7.03.19

The Nike Shoe corporation abruptly canceled an American-flag inspired sneaker this week; claiming the Betsy Ross design was “painful” while forgetting to mention the image was widely used during Barack Obama’s 2009 and 2013 inauguration.

“That Betsy Ross flag sure fell out of fashion quickly. (Photo: 2nd Obama inaugural, 2013),” posted a reporter for the Daily Mail.

https://twitter.com/dmartosko/status/1146392864479469568?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw%7Ctwcamp%5Etweetembed%7Ctwterm%5E1146392864479469568&ref_url=https%3A%2F%2Ftwitchy.com%2Fdougp-3137%2F2019%2F07%2F03%2Fattn-nike-the-betsy-ross-flag-was-displayed-rather-prominently-at-a-certain-presidents-inauguration%2F

Attention Nike: The flag Colin Kaepernick told you was unacceptable on your shoes was displayed rather prominently at Barack Obama’s inauguration. https://t.co/zbeXx2CFZc — Byron York (@ByronYork) July 3, 2019

Potential 2020 Democratic candidate Julian Castro defended the Nike shoe corporation Wednesday; saying the company was right to remove the US flag due to America’s “painful history.”

“I was glad to see that. My hope is that they didn’t just do it to do it, that they understand the significance there. There are a lot of things in our history that are still very painful… I believe that we need to move towards an inclusive America that understands that pain,” said Castro.

“More than that, whether it’s Nike or other commercial outfits or what we teach in schools, that we lift up the voices of communities of color that have been ignored for a long time,” he added.

.@JulianCastro tells CBSN he was “glad to see” Nike pull Betsy Ross flag sneakers from retailers https://t.co/zee28SIaIi pic.twitter.com/uw9rUzRMvf — CBS News (@CBSNews) July 3, 2019

Far-left Governor Gavin Newsom thanked Nike for canceling their planned America-themed sneaker this week; urging the shoe company to relocate to California and praising the retailer for “doing the right thing.”

“Hey, @Nike — we’re just a quick jaunt over the border… Thank you for doing the right thing. CA is open for business and welcomes those that represent the best of our American values,” posted Newsom on social media.

Hey, @Nike — we’re just a quick jaunt over the border… Thank you for doing the right thing. CA is open for business and welcomes those that represent the best of our American values. pic.twitter.com/dLN7EuYBFS — Gavin Newsom (@GavinNewsom) July 3, 2019

Newsom’s comments come just one day after Arizona Governor Doug Ducey slammed the global clothing company; instructing his administration to remove all financial incentives to Nike’s western offices located throughout his state.

“Arizona Gov. Doug Ducey said Tuesday in a tweet that he will order the state’s commerce authority to withdraw all financial incentive dollars for Nike to locate in the state after the shoe company said it’s dropping its Betsy Ross American flag sneakers,” reports CNBC.

“Nike has been planning to build a manufacturing plant on metro Phoenix’s west side, which is expected to bring 500 jobs to the area, The Arizona Republic reported Monday. The Goodyear City Council on Monday had agreed to waive up to nearly $1 million in review and permit fees and reimburse up to $1 million for the jobs it will create, the paper reported,” adds the website.

“Words cannot express my disappointment at this terrible decision. I am embarrassed for Nike,” Ducey, a Republican, tweeted. “Nike is an iconic American brand and American company. This country, our system of government and free enterprise have allowed them to prosper and flourish.