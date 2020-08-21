https://thehill.com/blogs/in-the-know/in-the-know/513062-lebron-james-on-trump-call-to-boycott-goodyear-we-dont-bend

NBA star LeBron James on Thursday said that he supports Goodyear, the Ohio-based tire company that has faced calls for boycotts from President TrumpDonald John TrumpFive takeaways from the Democratic National Convention What we’ll remember from the 2020 Biden convention Chris Wallace labels Biden’s acceptance speech ‘enormously effective’ MORE.

James said he remains aware of “what Goodyear means to our city,” referring to his hometown of Akron, Ohio.

“We don’t bend, and we don’t break for nobody. So we’re not worried about that,” James said. “Not only has Goodyear been great for my city, for the history of my city, but the country and what they represented. It’s an unbelievable brand, unbelievable history. We stand strong and always unite, especially my city.

“We’ve always felt like we’ve been counted out being a small city, and that’s what rallies us even more and makes us even stronger. So shout-out, salute to all the workers, men and women, over the course of their history and to the city of Akron.”

Lakers’ LeBron James on President Trump’s call for Goodyear boycott: “I know my people of Akron and what Goodyear means to our city. One thing about us, we don’t bend, fold or break for nobody. Shout out and salute to all the workers.” pic.twitter.com/7h9MJBYoYF — Ben Golliver (@BenGolliver) August 21, 2020

James, who is one of the NBA’s most outspoken players on social justice issues, has often been a critic of Trump.

On Wednesday, Trump tweeted for a boycott of the tire manufacturer following reports that some employees in Kansas were told not to wear clothing with political messages, with “Blue Lives Matter” and “MAGA attire” listed as examples.

“This is what the Radical Left Democrats do. Two can play the same game, and we have to start playing it now,” the president tweeted Wednesday.

Trump doubled-down on the comments at a press conference later, saying there’s “something wrong with the top” of the company.

He added that he was considering changing the tires on the presidential limo to another brand.

