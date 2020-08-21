https://www.outkick.com/lebron-china-goodyear/

Some days you see a comment online that can’t be real. One so foolish that had to be written by a top-notch SNL writer for laughs. And then, you realize 2020 needs to write another chapter of its autobiography.

While sticking up for Goodyear amid President Donald Trump’s call for a boycott, LeBron made the most inaccurate comment of his life. “We don’t bend, fold or break for nobody,” LeBron said hoping the room was filled with puppets. Spoiler: it was.

Lakers’ LeBron James on President Trump’s call for Goodyear boycott: “I know my people of Akron and what Goodyear means to our city. One thing about us, we don’t bend, fold or break for nobody. Shout out and salute to all the workers.” pic.twitter.com/7h9MJBYoYF — Ben Golliver (@BenGolliver) August 21, 2020

LeBron may be right about Akron and its workers. But the “we” part, uh, no one is buying that.

Since no reporter had enough of a backbone to point out the obvious, Twitter did. They reminded LeBron that just last year he bent the knee to the Chinese communist party like an order from Daenerys Targaryen sitting on top of her dragon.

This tweet is clearly the best:

here’s LeBron James, bending, folding, and breaking to defend the Chinese Communist Party from a tweet supporting Hong Kong protestors: https://t.co/mzdoce95Eh https://t.co/UEXXquG5R0 pic.twitter.com/SAjSC5rDif — Logan Dobson (@LoganDobson) August 21, 2020

It’s a mic-drop; however, there are too many other good ones to go unnoticed:

I’m President Xi, and I approve this message. https://t.co/OgCml8DWjs — Derek Dunn 🇺🇸🇺🇸 (@DunnJDerek) August 21, 2020

Except the Chinese communist party. https://t.co/la15Q9zvCg — Will Cain (@willcain) August 21, 2020

Oh do they bend…just ask President Xi. https://t.co/vjdpeOB9Hq — Laura Ingraham (@IngrahamAngle) August 21, 2020

Unless your name starts with C and ends in HINA. https://t.co/tV4Kl03pcN — Torrey M. Spears 🇺🇸 (@torreymspears) August 21, 2020

They bent, folded, and broke for the Chinese Communist Party not 7 months ago but yeah. Ok. https://t.co/W4xdoAyTKk — Ben Williamson (@_WilliamsonBen) August 21, 2020

Even a sports shot:

Except China and the Boston Celtics. https://t.co/qEsvuz8tSE — Ben Winegard (@BenWinegard) August 21, 2020

Let this be your daily reminder: LeBron is an opportunistic fraud who puts his shoe brand before human rights.

