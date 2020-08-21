https://www.outkick.com/lebron-china-goodyear/

Some days you see a comment online that can’t be real. One so foolish that had to be written by a top-notch SNL writer for laughs. And then, you realize 2020 needs to write another chapter of its autobiography.

While sticking up for Goodyear amid President Donald Trump’s call for a boycott, LeBron made the most inaccurate comment of his life. “We don’t bend, fold or break for nobody,” LeBron said hoping the room was filled with puppets. Spoiler: it was.

LeBron may be right about Akron and its workers. But the “we” part, uh, no one is buying that.

Since no reporter had enough of a backbone to point out the obvious, Twitter did. They reminded LeBron that just last year he bent the knee to the Chinese communist party like an order from Daenerys Targaryen sitting on top of her dragon.

This tweet is clearly the best:

It’s a mic-drop; however, there are too many other good ones to go unnoticed:

Even a sports shot:

Let this be your daily reminder: LeBron is an opportunistic fraud who puts his shoe brand before human rights.

