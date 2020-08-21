https://www.theblaze.com/news/leftist-thug-portland-assault-arrested-jailed

The

suspect wanted in connection to a brutal assault on a Portland street over the weekend has been arrested, KPTV-TV reported.

Marquise Lee Love, 25, was

booked Friday morning into Multnomah County Jail on charges of riot, coercion, and second-degree assault. His total bail is set at $260,000, jail records indicate.

The station said information surrounding Love’s arrest hasn’t been released. TheBlaze on Friday afternoon didn’t immediately hear back from Portland police regarding the newly reported developments.

What are the details?

Portland police earlier this week identified Love as the suspect seen in cellphone videos repeatedly punching a man who was forced by a mob to sit in the street after which the suspect kicked the victim in the head from behind and apparently knocked him out.

Here’s the clip of the head kick. (Content warning: Language):

Officers found the injured, unconscious adult male after the Sunday night attack and took him to a hospital, police said.

He was released and is recovering from injuries that aren’t life-threatening.

The victim, identified as Adam Haner, earlier was helping a woman who had some of her things stolen, KPTV said.

Haner’s girlfriend, Tammie Martin, exited Haner’s truck and was tackled to the ground, the station added.

Witnesses told police that a white Ford truck crashed at a nearby intersection, KPTV reported. (Content warning: Language):

Police said protesters dragged the driver out of the vehicle. Another witness called before officers arrived and reported that nine to 10 people were “beating the guy,” police said. The following clip shows the suspect punching the victim in the head at least eight times before running at him from behind and kicking him in the head. (Content warning: Language):

Journalist

Drew Hernandez said he witnessed how it all unfolded and provided video that appeared to mirror what police said about the victim earlier trying to help someone who had things stolen. (Content warning: Language):

After the victim crashed his truck, the mob descended upon the man outside his truck, and they took turns beating him and forcing him to sit in the street. (Content warning: Language):

Here’s another clip of the head-kicking thug — who was wearing a “security” vest — showing him repeatedly punching the victim in the head. (Content warning: Language):

Haner, recounting the incident to KPTV, said he was yanked out his vehicle, hit the ground, after which the mob “wouldn’t let me get up” — and then the beating began.

“I was just standing for myself as a citizen,” he told the station, “and if you can’t do that on a street, then what can you do?”

