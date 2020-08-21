https://www.newsmax.com/newsfront/liberty-university-jerry-falwell-photo-instagram/2020/08/21/id/983411

Liberty University’s board of trustees Friday confirmed its decision to place school President Jerry Falwell on an indefinite paid leave of absence and have Jerry Prevo continue as acting president.

No further decision was made concerning the status of Falwell, 58, who was put on leave on Aug. 7, about three weeks he posted a photograph to his Instagram account showing him on vacation aboard a yacht with his trousers unbuckled and his arm around a woman, identified by his wife’s assistant by Politico.

The post since has been deleted.

NBC affiliate WSLS in Roanoke, Virginia, said the next meeting of the board was Oct. 30.

The post and revelation drew condemnation from one prominent Republican who is affiliated with the Christian school in Lynchburg, Virginia, as well as others with ties to the college.

House Republican Conference Chairman Rep. Mark Walker of North Carolina called it “appalling” and said he should resign.

Liberty University was founded by Falwell’s father, Jerry Falwell Sr. – also the founder of the group Moral Majority – in 1971. Jerry Falwell Sr. died in 2007 at 73.

Jerry Falwell Jr. on Aug. 5 apologized during a radio interview for the post, but called it a vacation “costume party” that was “just in good fun.”

Falwell said he specifically apologized to the woman in the photo.

“She’s a sweetheart, and I should never have put it up and embarrassed her,” Falwell said.

