https://thehill.com/homenews/administration/513068-lincoln-project-hits-trump-for-criticizing-an-american-company

The Lincoln Project on Friday released a new ad attacking President TrumpDonald John TrumpFive takeaways from the Democratic National Convention What we’ll remember from the 2020 Biden convention Chris Wallace labels Biden’s acceptance speech ‘enormously effective’ MORE for calling for a boycott of the Ohio-based Goodyear tire company, accusing him of threatening American jobs during the coronavirus pandemic because his “feelings got hurt.”

The ad, released in partnership with Republican Voters Against Trump, noted that thousands of Ohioans have filed for unemployment and are facing foreclosures or evictions due to the health crisis.

“Times are tough in Ohio and Donald Trump is making it worse,” the narrator says. “Demanding a boycott to put Goodyear out of business.”

ADVERTISEMENT

The clip notes that a Goodyear boycott could put 3,300 union jobs at risk.

“Why? His feelings got hurt,” the narrator continues. “Trump talks a good game but he’s not on our side. Never has been, never will be.”

[embedded content]

Reed Galen, a co-founder of The Lincoln Project, said in a statement that the last thing Ohioans need during the pandemic “is to suffer the economic aftershocks of a presidential temper tantrum.”

The group, founded by well-known Washington Republicans like George Conway George Thomas ConwayHere are the high-profile Republicans backing Biden Rahm Emanuel: Democratic Party needs to turn ‘Biden Republicans’ into Democrats Trump donations to Harris attorney general campaign gain renewed attention after VP announcement MORE, said it plans to spend $425,000 airing the “Goodyear” ad through next week.

Trump on Wednesday sparked controversy when he called for a boycott of Goodyear following reports that some employees in Kansas were told not to wear clothing with political messages, with “Blue Lives Matter” and “MAGA attire” listed as examples.

ADVERTISEMENT

“Don’t buy GOODYEAR TIRES – They announced a BAN ON MAGA HATS. Get better tires for far less!” Trump tweeted. “(This is what the Radical Left Democrats do. Two can play the same game, and we have to start playing it now!)”

Don’t buy GOODYEAR TIRES – They announced a BAN ON MAGA HATS. Get better tires for far less! (This is what the Radical Left Democrats do. Two can play the same game, and we have to start playing it now!). — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) August 19, 2020

Trump has since doubled-down on his remarks, saying he’s considering replacing the Goodyear tires on the presidential car with a different brand.

The company, in a statement Wednesday morning, said that the image of the slide — which made the rounds on social media — created “misconceptions” about company policy. Goodyear said the visual was not created or distributed by Goodyear corporate, nor was it part of a diversity training class.

Goodyear’s stock declined 3.4 percent Wednesday morning, following the president’s message, which was sent to his over 85 million Twitter followers.

Trump’s call for a boycott has been met with fierce pushback from Ohio lawmakers.

Dan Horrigan (D), the mayor of Akron, where Goodyear’s headquarters are based, said in a tweet that Trump was trying to destroy jobs.

“First, you came to destroy American decency,” he said. “Next, you came to destroy American institutions. Now you’re coming to destroy the American economy and heartland jobs. Luckily you seem to fail at everything you do.”

Rep. Tim Ryan Timothy (Tim) RyanBiden defends Goodyear after Trump urges boycott On The Money: Fed officials saw recovery slowing, virus threat growing | Trump urges boycott of Goodyear tires, prompts backlash | Analysis blames monopoly power for income inequality Sherrod Brown blasts Trump’s ‘despicable’ call for Goodyear boycott MORE, the Ohio Democrat who represents the Akron area where Goodyear’s headquarters are located, said the move was “really dumb politically.”

“This is an iconic American company in a swing state,” Ryan said, adding that “it shows the problem that he has — that it’s more about him than it is about other people.”

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

