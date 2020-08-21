https://saraacarter.com/lisa-page-offers-to-build-support-group-for-bureaucrats-if-trump-remains-in-office-what-would-you-call-it/

Former FBI lawyer Lisa Page who actively participated in the FBI’s concocted investigation into President Donald Trump’s campaign and Russia, is now suggesting the creation of a support group for bureaucrats caught in his crosshairs.

Remember it was Page who wanted to sue Trump for her therapy bill after she was caught red-handed with her cohorts at the FBI attempting to overthrow his administration.

However, her idea for a support group would be awesome. I would love to be a fly on the wall at one of their meetings. I wonder who all would attend.

My guesses: her former lover FBI Special Agent Peter Strzok, former CIA Director John Brennan, former Deputy Director Andrew McCabe and definitely leading the group session, former FBI Director James Comey.

Still, this group would not be complete without the shortest lived White House communications director Anthony Scaramucci, retired Gen. Jim ‘Mad Dog’ Mattis, and former Trump advisor Omarosa Manigault Newman.

Can you imagine? This is the best idea Page has ever made public.

So, if you have any suggestions for participants in the group or what the support group might be called please let us know and we will repost your suggestions for Page?

I would unquestionably build and support such an organization if DJT remains in office. This is a deeply isolating experience, one that existentially changes those that endure it. We have to build capacity to make sure people who go through it don’t do so alone. https://t.co/7nyt652EzC — Lisa Page (@NatSecLisa) August 19, 2020

