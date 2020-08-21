https://dailycaller.com/2020/08/21/lori-loughlin-mossimo-giannulli-sentenced-prison-college-admissions-scandal-usc/

Actress Lori Loughlin and husband Mossimo Giannulli were both sentenced to prison Friday.

The couple appeared via videoconference in Boston Federal Court where US District Judge Nathaniel Gorton decided their fate, according to an article published by Page Six.

Loughlin was sentenced to two months in prison.

Earlier Friday, Giannulli was sentenced to five months in prison after the judge accepted his plea deal. Judge Gorton claimed the sentence was “sufficient but not greater than necessary punishment under the circumstances,” Page Six reported.

The original plea deal included a $150,000 fine and 100 hours of community service for Loughlin and a $250,000 fine with 250 hours of community service for Giannulli.

As previously reported, Loughlin and Giannulli admitted to paying a total of $500,000 in bribes to secure their daughters’ admissions into the University of Southern California as competitive rowing recruits. (RELATED: Lori Loughlin, Mossimo Giannulli Decide To Plead Guilty In College Admissions Scandal)

The decision to enter a guilty plea followed a judge’s decision to deny Loughlin’s motion to drop the charges in the case. US District Judge Nathaniel Gorton denied the request “siding with prosecutors who denied that investigators had fabricated the evidence.”

Loughlin’s legal team had argued that the FBI had forced Singer to lie to create evidence.

Judge Gorton explained the agents were trying “to get Singer to corroborate, not fabricate evidence.”