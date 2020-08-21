https://www.wnd.com/2020/08/man-dies-arizona-restrained-police-hot-tarmac-six-minutes/

(SKY NEWS) Police in Arizona have released bodycam and CCTV footage showing the arrest of a man who died after he was held by officers on hot tarmac for six minutes in 100-degree heat.

Ramon Timothy Lopez, 28, became unresponsive in the back of a police car following his arrest for allegedly stealing a drink from a shop in the city of Phoenix.

The cause of death is pending from the medical examiner, while two separate investigations are under way into the incident and the actions of the police officers involved.

“They were on top of him with all their weight on the hot asphalt. Who wouldn’t be fighting? He was fighting for his life, and he lost.”

