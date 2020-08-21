https://hotair.com/archives/john-s-2/2020/08/21/marquise-love-arrested-turning-morning/

As recently as yesterday afternoon police said they hadn’t been able to locate Marquise Love, the suspect in the assault on Adam Haner in Portland Sunday night. But this morning, Love finally turned himself in:

Portland Police Bureau Detectives and members of the Multnomah County District Attorney’s Office coordinated with the attorney for Marquise Love and this morning, Mr. Love turned himself into Detectives. He was booked into the Multnomah County Detention Center on charges of Assault II, Riot and Coercion… “I am pleased the suspect in this case turned himself in and appreciate all of the efforts to facilitate this safe resolution,” said Chief Chuck Lovell. “Thank you to all of the members of the public who have provided information and tips to our investigators. Your assistance is very much appreciated.”

Love’s arraignment is scheduled for Monday. He likely won’t be going home for the weekend as his bail amount was set at $260,000.

Assault II is a class B felony with a maximum sentence of 10 years. The other two charges are class C felonies with a maximum charge of 5 years each. Given that the incident was caught on camera it seems very likely that Love will be convicted and spend some time in prison. And given that this is not his first violent offense, I’d guess he won’t be given a slap on the wrist. Love had been arrested seven previous times including once for domestic assault though he wasn’t charged in that case:

Marquise Love, 25, has been arrested in Washington County, Ore., which borders Portland to the west, seven times since 2012, according to records provided to Fox News. In 2017, he was arrested for domestic assault and domestic harassment. He wasn’t prosecuted, The New York Post reported, but a judge signed a protective order against him. His rap sheet also includes two separate arrests in 2016 for providing false information in connection with the transfer of a firearm, and domestic assault and criminal trespass. In 2015, Love was arrested for interfering with public transportation.

Yesterday, Portland police said they were also seeking help identifying a man believed to have been in contact with Love who was a possible witness to the attack on Adam Haner. Today, they said that possible witness has been identified: “Investigators have also identified the witness from the previous release. Thank you to the public for their interest and tips on this case.”

Yesterday Adam Haner gave an interview saying he wasn’t angry at Love: “I’m not seeking vengeance. I hope he learns something from what happened.” Haner’s girlfirend, who was also attacked that night, said she is angry because she’s seen the videos of what Love did to Haner. As of yesterday, Haner still hadn’t watched the videos and didn’t plan to do so.

Haner said he never said anything to Love or anyone that night that would have provoked the violent reaction. He said he saw a trans woman being robbed and harassed and tried to intercede. And once he did that he said, “Their whole chaos came right at me instead of the person they were trying to aim it at.”

The arrest of Love is a good start but there were 3-4 other people who were harassing and assaulting people that night who also need to be arrested and charged.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

