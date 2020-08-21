https://amgreatness.com/2020/08/21/meghan-markle-21st-century-tory/
s a member of the small military fraternity that proudly carries the nom de guerre of American Revolutionary War hero Francis Marion—Swamp Fox—I find Meghan Markle’s recent remarks about American electoral politics reprehensible. Not because Markle is an opportunist on the scale of Evita Peron. Not because she “identifies” as black, then white, then sometimes […]
The post Meghan Markle: 21st-Century Tory appeared first on American Greatness.