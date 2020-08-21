https://amgreatness.com/2020/08/21/morning-greatness-our-long-national-nightmare-of-zoom-dnc-comes-to-a-close/

Good Friday morning:

Here is what’s on the president’s agenda today:

  • The president delivers remarks at the 2020 Council for National Policy Meeting in Arlington, Virginia

I have a condensed version of the Morning Greatness for you today.

Here is the latest episode of “Happy Hour with Julie & Liz”

DNC Convention News:

John Cusack Lashes Out at DNC for ‘Sh**ty Celebrity Filled Reality TV Convention’: ‘RIP America’

$18 Million Bought Bloomberg Just Five Minute Slot at DNC

Michael Bloomberg: Trump Takes ‘White Supremacists As Allies’

Fly repeatedly lands on Michael Bloomberg’s face during DNC speech

Trump trashes Bloomberg after convention appearance

‘I Was Not Invited’: Tulsi Gabbard Says DNC Did Not Ask Her To Participate ‘In Any Way’

‘Family Guy’ Creator Gives $700,000 To Pro-Biden Super PAC

Hunter Biden urges voters to support ‘honest’ father Joe at DNC

Washington Post critic calls Dem convention ‘award-worthy television’

Dana Perino praises Biden’s DNC acceptance speech as ‘a home run in the bottom of the ninth’

13-year-old who stutters says at DNC Joe Biden made him ‘feel more confident’

8 takeaways from the DNC’s final night

WATCH: Joe Biden accepts Democratic Party’s nomination

Protests/riots/Black Lives Matter/violence:

One arrested, several cited for trespassing at senior citizens’ protest for Breonna Taylor

‘All Cops Are Bastards’: BLM Protesters Swarm NYPD Union President Pat Lynch’s House

Pennsylvania Health Secretary Made Secret Agreement To Allow Car Show Against State’s Gathering Limit

Lori Lightfoot defends ban on protesters on her block, citing her right to safety

Georgia cop on administrative duty after video of Black woman’s arrest goes viral

Coronavirus news:

Pelosi axes idea of Saturday vote on additional COVID relief

Upstate NY wedding with 175 guests can proceed despite COVID-19, judge rules

Sturgis motorcycle rally attendees test positive for coronavirus

White House formally declaring teachers essential workers

Los Angeles mayor shuts off utilities at home that was ‘turned into a nightclub’

Mom traveling with 6 kids kicked off flight after 2-year-old refuses to wear mask

Other morsels:

Cash-Strapped USPS Killed Profitable Custom Stamp Program Over Jesus Stamps

GOP chairman subpoenas former Obama official linked to Steele dossier

Ex-Postal Service board member testifies Mnuchin tried to politicize agency

Judge Orders New Election In Paterson, NJ, Because Of Mail-In Voting Fraud

USPS email tells managers not to reconnect sorting machines

Netflix’s ‘Cuties’ Sexualizes Children, Says National Center On Sexual Exploitation, Parents Television Council

Uber and Lyft will continue operating in California after last-minute reprieve

Trump blames California for wildfires, tells state ‘you gotta clean your floors’

Pelosi angers AOC by endorsing Kennedy scion in Senate race

Feds to seek death sentence for Boston Marathon bomber Dzhokhar Tsarnaev

Netflix is ‘deeply sorry’ for ‘inappropriate artwork’ used for film about kids’ dance group

Steve Bannon pleads not guilty after indictment in ‘We Build the Wall’ case

Twitter CEO donates $10M to ‘anti-racist’ professor who seeks censorship of politicians’ ‘ideas’

And that’s all I’ve got, now go beat back the angry mob!

You Might Like
Learn more about RevenueStripe...