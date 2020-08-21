https://www.dailywire.com/news/watch-law-enforcement-repels-attack-on-portland-ice-facility-by-violent-extremists

Law enforcement officials repelled an attack by violent extremists on an Immigrant and Customs Enforcement (ICE) facility Thursday night in Portland as violence continues to rock the city.

The Portland Police Department said that a group of approximately 100 people began gathering outside of the ICE building, blocking traffic in the process. Authorities said that the extremists were supported by “several support-type vehicles” and that those in the crowd were “seen carrying shields and wearing helmets and gas masks.”

The Portland Police Department said in a statement:

Around 11:10 p.m., several members of the group began tampering with the control panel to the gate on the ICE building. Other group members began tampering with the actual gate. Some group members were also seen tampering with the glass windows on the ICE building. Other members of the group sprayed port holes with paint on the ICE building so Federal Protective Service (FPS) officers could not see out while others vandalized the building with graffiti. Around 11:20 p.m., FPS officers exited the ICE building. Members of the group began throwing rocks and bottles at FPS officers as well as shined lasers and launched commercial grade fireworks towards them. A large dumpster fire was set near the intersection of South Lowell Street and South Moody Avenue. … Portland Police officers began dispersing the crowd to the north. As officers dispersed the crowd, group members shined green lasers at them, as well as threw rocks, cones, glass bottles, and paint balloons at officers. Around 12:35 a.m., Portland Police disengaged from the group. After PPB officers disengaged the group, the group began walking south towards the ICE building again. Public address announcements were made once again, reminding the group the gathering was still an unlawful assembly and they needed to disperse to the north. Despite the announcements, group members did not leave the area. Once again PPB officers dispersed the crowd. As the group was dispersed for the second time, officers were once again hit with projectiles and two other fires were started by members associated with the group. A third dispersal was initiated by PPB officers when the group once again returned to the ICE building. As the group was dispersed, the sound truck was hit with rocks.

Authorities said that there were several people arrested for harassment, disorderly conduct, and interfering with a peace officer.

Journalist Andy Ngo, who recently testified to the U.S. Senate about Antifa, tweeted out multiple videos of the violence.

“Antifa are disabling cameras at the ICE facility in Portland tonight and spray painting the front,” Ngo wrote. “Some are pounding on the glass doors. They’re ignoring the many verbal commands to stop.”

Antifa are disabling cameras at the ICE facility in Portland tonight and spray painting the front. Some are pounding on the glass doors. They’re ignoring the many verbal commands to stop. #PortlandRiots #antifa pic.twitter.com/KuLGFJ1DnB — Andy Ngô (@MrAndyNgo) August 21, 2020

In another tweet, Ngo added, “Federal officers are pushing back #antifa rioters after they keep trying to vandalize the ICE facility in Portland tonight. They’re being pushed back with pepper balls.”

Federal officers are pushing back #antifa rioters after they keep trying to vandalize the ICE facility in Portland tonight. They’re being pushed back with pepper balls. #PortlandRiots pic.twitter.com/30tEg1ZCqr — Andy Ngô (@MrAndyNgo) August 21, 2020

