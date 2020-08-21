https://twitchy.com/greg-3534/2020/08/21/nate-silver-uses-data-to-bust-the-lincoln-projects-conspiracy-theory-on-the-usps-and-sorting-machines/

Earlier today, we got a look at how many sorting machines have been removed from USPS offices around the country and Florida at the top of the list stands out:

Why does Florida stand out? Well, the Florida GOP has been pushing vote-by-mail for years to the party’s advantage over Dems so if the Trump administration were really trying to affect the 2020 election, hurting Republicans in Florida would be a pretty dumb way to go about it:

But, alas, The Lincoln Project sees a pattern in the data:

Oh really? Here’s data journalist Nate Silver making the case that there’s actually no pattern whatsoever:

Stick to stealing memes, Lincoln Project.

***

Tags:

recent stories

You Might Like
Learn more about RevenueStripe...