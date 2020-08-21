https://www.theblaze.com/news/navy-seal-banned-delta-airlines-face-mask

Robert O’Neill, the ex-Navy SEAL who has been credited with killing Osama Bin Laden in a 2011 raid, has been banned from flying Delta Air Lines for not wearing a face mask.

On Wednesday morning, O’Neill shared a selfie of him on a Delta airliner with the caption: “I’m not a p***y.” The former Team Six member was not wearing a face mask in the photo, which violates Delta’s policy.

O’Neill’s tweet was removed five hours after being posted, which he claims was done by his wife. On Thursday afternoon, the former Navy SEAL tweeted: “I just got banned from @Delta for posting a picture. Wow.”

“Part of every customer’s commitment prior to traveling on Delta is the requirement to acknowledge our updated travel policies, which includes wearing a mask,” Delta spokesperson, Anthony Black, told Business Insider. “Failure to comply with our mask-wearing mandate can result in losing the ability to fly Delta in the future.”

O’Neill claims that he had his mask in his lap. He reacted to the ban by saying, “Everyone has gone crazy.”

“Thank God it wasn’t @Delta flying us in when we killed bin Laden… we weren’t wearing masks,” O’Neill snarkily wrote on Twitter.

O’Neill has been vocal on social media about his opposition to wearing face masks to reduce the spread of COVID-19. On Thursday, O’Neill shared an article from the Center for Infectious Disease Research and Policy titled, “Masks-for-all for COVID-19 not based on sound data,” which was written by two “experts on respiratory protection.”

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention advises that people wear face masks. “To reduce the spread of COVID-19, CDC recommends that people wear masks in public settings when around people outside of their household, especially when other social distancing measures are difficult to maintain,” the CDC website says.

O’Neill was seen wearing a face mask on a commercial airliner in July.

Airlines including, Alaska Airlines, American Airlines, Delta Air Lines, Hawaiian Airlines, JetBlue Airways, Southwest Airlines, and United Airlines, started requiring face coverings for passengers in May. By mid-June, the airlines began enforcing the mask mandate and started removing flyers for violating the policy.

Delta Air Lines began banning flyers for mask violations in July, and over 100 people have been placed on its “no-fly list.”

“We’ve been steadily and rather aggressively stepping up our enforcement of the mask policy,” Delta Air Lines CEO Ed Bastian said on the “Today” show in late July. “You cannot board a Delta plane unless you have a mask on. If you board the plane and insist on not wearing a mask, we insist that you do not fly Delta into the future. We already have 100 people put onto that list.”

O’Neill did not immediately respond to a request for comment from Newsweek.

