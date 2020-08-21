https://www.rushlimbaugh.com/daily/2020/08/21/nfl-uses-covid-19-as-excuse-to-eliminate-female-sideline-reporters/
RUSH: I had this yesterday, and I almost got to it, but I got interrupted.
In addition to the fact that at the NFL games there will be no live anthem singers — and I don’t know if that’s gonna be at the start of the season or instituted later on. I can’t remember. But I do know they’re gonna deemphasize it. They’re gonna deemphasize live military pregame shows celebrating and playing the anthem.
And, believe me, this exactly what the left objective has been with this from the get-go. They do not want to have to go up against the flag in the battle for the minds and hearts of the American people — and every public event is seen as a battle for the heart and minds of the American people. Well, look at this. No sideline reporters and no pregame TV reporters this season in 2020.
You know what that means? That means no female NFL reporter jobs, at least on the field. No sideline reporters. Not gonna happen. Not gonna permit it.
Now, I find this fascinating because there’s a part of me that believes the NFL never wanted sideline reporters, that it was just something that happened as a result of inertia, societal evolvement, or evolution and so forth. This is one of the things, I wonder — when we get back to normal — if this will come back