https://noqreport.com/2020/08/21/ny-times-reporter-davey-alba-claims-there-has-been-no-proof-of-antifa-real-world-harm/

There are two types of people in America as it pertains to understanding of Antifa. Those who buy into mainstream media’s narrative likely believe Antifa is just bunch of angry but mostly peaceful protesters. Then, there are those who are actually paying attention who realize Antifa is a violent domestic terrorist group.

One of the reasons there is such a divide between the standard narrative and the proof is because the information is being hidden by most in media. But every now and then we get a Jerry Nadler-type reporter who seems to legitimately not be aware of Antifa violence.

NY Times reporter Davey Alba seems to be that type of person. It’s hard to tell based on her Tweets since they’re now protected, but actual journalist Andy Ngo’s screenshot of her recent Tweet seems to indicate she legitimately isn’t paying attention and is now trying to spin her false perspective into viable propaganda.

Alba locked her account but this is the tweet in question. She says there has been no incident of antifa being tied to real harm. pic.twitter.com/ejXMVEIJiM — Andy Ngô (@MrAndyNgo) August 20, 2020

“In Facebook’s QAnon takedown today, Antifa was lumped in with other militia groups potentially encouraging riots. In my reporting there’s not been a single incident where Antifa has been tied *definitely* to concrete/real world harm. So I asked FB…”

As another actual journalist, Lara Logan, noted on Twitter, Alba is supposed to be focused on exposing disinformation. What Alba posted is unambiguously disinformation whether intentional or not.

How can a NY Times reporter whose job description cites reporting on “disinformation”, spread such shameless disinformation? If this was your only source of news, you may actually believe this nonsense. https://t.co/WmZ9CuapuE — Lara Logan (@laralogan) August 21, 2020

A journalist must be willfully ignorant or a bald-faced liar for them to conclude there has been no evidence of Antifa violence. These are not “peaceful protesters.” They are rioting domestic terrorists.

