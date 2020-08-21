https://twitchy.com/sam-3930/2020/08/21/oopsie-van-jones-says-the-quiet-part-out-loud-about-joe-bidens-dnc-speech-and-the-look-on-anderson-coopers-face-is-priceless-watch/

Seems even the Democrats were worried Sleepy Joe Biden would have a bad night delivering his speech, even though they’ve sent the past few months (years?!) working really hard to convince Americans that he’s not cognitively suffering and that his ‘gaffes’ are due to a stutter.

A stutter they were quick to milk for the ‘poor me’ support right before he spoke.

Don’t take our word for it, listen to Van Jones:

Oops… CNN’s Van Jones let the cat out the bag!

“And we were prepared for it to be a terrible speech. As long as he didn’t embarrass himself, we were going to come out here and praise it!”

This is what the liberal media will be doing tonight, tomorrow, and the foreseeable future pic.twitter.com/UIfZbPhYVe — Nicholas Fondacaro (@NickFondacaro) August 21, 2020

Hey, thanks for the honesty, Van Jones.

Heh.

And the way they all just sort of sat there dumbfounded?

EL OH EL.

2 things are certain: 1) Biden could have said literally nothing for an hour and it was always going to be “good.” 2) Trump could announce a cure for cancer in his speech, and it’ll be “dark.” The narratives never change. — Joseph Clark (@JoeJ_Clark) August 21, 2020

Yup.

Good God almighty sometimes the truth just slips right off the so called media’s tongue.

They know.

They absolutely know #Biden is not capable they know Biden is senile and they know Biden will not debate & is declining very fast but still want him to become President? — Lilly McKim 🇺🇸 (@lillymckim) August 21, 2020

This Brady Bunch look is killing me. Looking for Marsha. — Julie Polus (@jpolus) August 21, 2020

It’s always Marsha Marsha Marsha!

I love how everyone is just left speechless afterwards. — Russian Bot # 37786 (@PhyrexiaNewborn) August 21, 2020

It WAS a terrible speech. They’re just praising it because Biden managed to not mess up the delivery. — AdamInHTownTX (Postal Justice Warrior) (@AdamInHTownTX) August 21, 2020

They were just so RELIEVED he didn’t make a total of nob of himself.

That was their big win.

Which tells us all how much trouble they’re really in.

***

