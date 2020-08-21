https://www.ajc.com/news/susan-b-anthony-museum-refuses-to-acknowledge-trump-pardon/57SFO37DERDHDABR3EGF5VROSE/

According to a report by National Public Radio, Anthony always maintained she did nothing wrong by casting a vote, and some historians argue that she would have rejected a pardon for that reason alone.

“Anthony wrote in her diary in 1873 that her trial for voting was ‘The greatest outrage History ever witnessed.’ She was not allowed to speak as a witness in her own defense, because she was a woman,” Hughes continued in her written statement. “At the conclusion of arguments, Judge Hunt dismissed the jury and pronounced her guilty. She was outraged to be denied a trial by jury. She proclaimed, ‘I shall never pay a dollar of your unjust penalty.’ To pay would have been to validate the proceedings. To pardon Susan B. Anthony does the same.”

Susan B. Anthony’s 200th birthday was celebrated earlier this year on Feb. 15.

She died in 1906.

A bill to distinguish her birthday as a national holiday entered Congress in 2011. Currently, the states that recognize Susan B. Anthony Day are Wisconsin, Florida, West Virginia, California and New York.

The 19th Amendment states that “The right of citizens of the United States to vote shall not be denied or abridged by the United States or by any State on account of sex.” Congress passed it in 1919, and the amendment was ratified on Aug. 18, 1920.

A day before signing the order, Trump teased reporters Monday night during a Midwest campaign swing that he was going to pardon “very, very important” the next day.

