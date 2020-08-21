https://www.kptv.com/news/da-man-sentenced-to-prison-for-stealing-mail-including-stimulus-checks-in-washington-co/article_7eb4831c-e349-11ea-ac53-23fa510e6b5f.html

WASHINGTON COUNTY, OR (KPTV) – A man who stole mail, including stimulus checks and debit cards, was sentenced to four years in prison, according to the Washington County District Attorney’s Office.

Nicholas William Berry, 32, pleaded guilty Wednesday to the charge of aggravated identity theft.

Berry was arrested in May. Investigators said a neighbor saw Berry steal a package from a home in Beaverton and reported it to law enforcement.

Berry’s vehicle was located and he was taken into custody. Investigators said they received consent to search his home, where they found stolen mail belonging to nearly two dozen people.

The stolen mail including payroll checks, identity cards, debit cards and stimulus checks. Investigators were able to determine that Berry had cashed some of the checks, according to the district attorney’s office.

“This is one of the most prolific cases of identity theft that I have prosecuted throughout my career,” said Deputy District Attorney Matt Wise. “Our community is struggling enough with the pandemic and people should not have to deal with the theft of vital unemployment or stimulus benefits.”

