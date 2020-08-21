https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2020/08/homes-streets-blm-militants-march-seattle-neighborhood-demanding-people-leave-homes-video/

Black Lives Matter terrorists marched through a Seattle neighborhood Thursday night and harassed residents who were trying to sleep.

Babies and young children also live in this residential neighborhood but that didn’t stop BLM terrorists from demanding people leave their homes.

“Out of your homes and into the streets!” a woman yelled at residents as others shined flashlights into people’s windows.

“We gotta make a little bit of noise! I wanna wake some people up!” she said.

TRENDING: Convicted Rapist, Torturer and Killer Who Squeezed Her Victim’s Testicles with Pliers Speaks at DNC as “Impactful Community Leader”

WATCH:

Neighborhood harassment has started up in #Seattle pic.twitter.com/WEPhfcDbCh — Kitty Shackleford (@KittyLists) August 21, 2020

“If black lives matter — prove it!”

“Why are you trying to hide?!” a BLM terrorist yelled at a resident peeking outside of their window.

“Out of your window and into the streets!”

WATCH:

The roving gang marched to a restaurant and harassed people eating a late night supper.

WATCH:

Looks like they found some people at a restaurant #Seattle pic.twitter.com/8do37M025W — Kitty Shackleford (@KittyLists) August 21, 2020

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

