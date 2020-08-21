https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2020/08/painful-race-activist-lebron-james-asked-malcolm-x-book-reading-gives-response-expect-video/

Lebron James is the latest professional athlete to trash the US, its history and its national anthem.

Lebron and his fellow NBA multi-millionaires continue to kneel for the anthem of the country that gave them the opportunity to play basketball for a living.

And recently Lebron told reporters he’s reading “The Autobiography of Malcolm X.”

Unfortunately, when he was asked a simple question about the story, Lebron gave new meaning to the phrase ‘dumb jock.’

TRENDING: SHOCK VIDEO: “Mom! Call 911!” – Biden Supporters Attack 7-Year-Old Boy Outside DNC Convention For Wearing Red MAGA Hat

This was painful.

Lebron is reading ‘The Autobiography of Malcolm X’ – I asked him for his biggest takeaway from the book. pic.twitter.com/s2OzUww3XD — Taylor Rooks (@TaylorRooks) August 21, 2020

Hahah!

“What’s your biggest takeaway from The Autobiography of Malcolm X?” LeBron: pic.twitter.com/1c6DL5amuC — Ronald Isley (@yoyotrav) August 21, 2020

Ouch.

Why is he always only a couple pages into any book he reads LeBron loves reading the first page of books pic.twitter.com/fhy07GyzrH — Sean H (@hudd07) August 21, 2020

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

